What Happened To Bobby Love? Instagram Post Revisits Fugitive Who Led Double Life For Decades

The story of Bobby Love made headlines in 2016 after the escaped convict-turned-family man was released from prison after living a double life for decades. Born Walter Miller, Love turned his life around after absconding from a North Carolina prison and meeting his now-wife, Cheryl Love, whom he shares four children with. Unbeknownst to Cheryl, her beloved husband, whom she thought was a law-abiding citizen, served a 10-year prison sentence for a bank robbery prior to them meeting at Baptist Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Bobby Love’s story was revisited on social media on Wednesday after the Instagram page, “Humans of New York,” which rose to infamy for recovering the intimate and captivating stories of New York City residents, revisited his story from his wife’s perspective.

Cheryl Love spoke to “Humans of New York” and explained what happened the day she realized her husband had been living a double life for years. “It was just a normal morning. Almost exactly five years ago. I was making tea in the kitchen. Bobby was still in bed. And we get this knock on the door. I opened it up slowly, and saw the police standing there. At first I wasn’t worried. We had this crazy lady that lived next door, and the police were always checking up on her,” she said.

Love continued, “But the moment I opened the door, twelve officers came barging past me. Some of them had ‘FBI’ written on their jackets. They went straight back to the bedroom, and walked up to Bobby. I heard them ask: ‘What’s your name?’ And he said, ‘Bobby Love.’ Then they said, ‘No. What’s your real name?’ And I heard him say something real low. And they responded: ‘You’ve had a long run.’ That’s when I tried to get into the room. But the officer kept saying: ‘Get back, get back. You don’t know who this man is.’ Then they started putting him in handcuffs.”

Bobby Love then recounted what led him down a troubled path. He said it all started when he attended a Sam Cooke concert in North Carolina in 1964. He was 14 years old at the time. “I was excited to be at that concert, so I pushed my way to the front row—right near the stage,” he said. “The crowd was really moving, because it was dance music. And Sam Cooke didn’t like that. He kept telling people to sit down. And after only two songs, he got so angry that he walked off the stage. So I screamed at the top of my lungs: ‘Sam Cooke ain’t sh*t!'”

Love said that his outburst resulted in an arrest for disorderly conduct. Following his incident, he admitted that he quickly began spiraling out of control. Love said he was one of eight children, so his mother could not control his mischievous behavior. He began stealing purses from unlocked cars and government checks from mailboxes. Love said his actions grew bolder and that is what landed him in a juvenile detention center. “One day I got busted stealing from the band room at school,” he said before revealing that he was sent to Morrison Training School.

Love hated his experience at the juvenile detention center, saying the “food was terrible” and the “kids were violent,” adding that he still has scars from when he got into physical altercations.

“Every night, while I was falling asleep, I could hear the whistle of a freight train in the distance,” he continued. “And I always wanted to know where that train was going. So one night, when the guard turned his back to check the clock, I ran out the back door– toward the sound of that whistle. And that was the first place I ever escaped from.”

In a 2016 New York Daily News article, Love said there was something about her husband that kept them slightly distant, but she could never figure it out until police showed up at their door on Jan. 22, 2015. Neither Cheryl nor her children were aware of his crime or the life he lived before becoming Bobby Love. After his arrest, Love was extradited back to North Carolina, where his escape offense was handled through a disciplinary process, leaving him to complete under a year in jail.

