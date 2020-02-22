Serena Williams Teams Up With The Mom Project To Connect Mothers To Career Opportunities

Serena Williams’ impact spans far beyond the tennis court. From investing in women-led tech startups to using her platform as an avenue to spread awareness about gender inequality, the Olympian has been a fierce advocate for the empowerment of women and girls. According to Forbes, Williams will further her advocacy work by teaming up with a company designed to connect mothers with career opportunities.

The tennis star has joined The Mom Project as a strategic advisor. The digital community, founded in 2016, aligns women with jobs at global companies. Since its inception, the network—which includes over 200,000 professionals—has helped women secure employment opportunities at companies that include Nike, Facebook, Twitter, Delta, Etsy and other corporations. The Mom Project has connected women to over $50 million in economic opportunity. The Chicago-based company aims to empower women who are the sole or primary breadwinners in their households as well as those who decided to leave the workforce after becoming mothers by linking them with employers who are committed to helping them balance parenthood and their careers.

“I’m calling on CEOs, Heads of People, and Business Leaders big and small,” Williams said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of 1 or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms? Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future.” The leadership team at The Mom Project is excited to bring Williams on board. “Serena is a role model to so many moms, reminding us that when we recognize our own strength — we are unstoppable,” said the company’s CEO and Founder Allison Robinson.

Williams—who has been very candid about her experiences as a mom—is dedicated to empowering women at all stages of their motherhood journeys. In 2019, through her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, she invested in a maternal healthcare startup dubbed Mahmee which provides expecting parents with a comprehensive dashboard that tracks the health of the mother and child.

