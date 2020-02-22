‘Misfit Black Girls’? Latest Misogynoir Attack Aims At Bernie Supporters

MSNBC reporter Jason Johnson appears to have stolen the misogynoir baton from Snoop Dogg after a snippet of his interview on Sirius XM’s “The Karen Hunter Show” unleashed his true feelings about Black women who support Senator Bernie Sanders, referring to these women as “misfit Black girls.”

“I do find it fascinating that racist liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders, consistently.” Johnson said. “And always have a problem with any person of color who doesn’t want to follow with the orthodoxy of their Lord and Savior Bernie Sanders.”

However, that isn’t what ignited the social media flames calling for Johnson’s firing, also resulting in the hashtag #FireJasonJohnson.

“The man cares nothing for intersectionality,” he continued. “And I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls that you throw out to defend you on a regular basis, it doesn’t mean that your campaign is serious.”

Jason Johnson mask off. “The man cares nothing for intersectionality and I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out to defend you on a regular basis, it doesn’t mean your campaign is serious.” pic.twitter.com/BdmYNyNodI — Sorry, Chinedu 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥🔯 (@TheHipsterRebbe) February 21, 2020

Johnson was seemingly referring to Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ National Press Secretary, and Nina Turner, National Co-chair of the Senator’s 2020 campaign.

To be clear, describing any Black woman as a “misfit” and referring to Black women as “girls,” are both sexist and outright problematic.

Gray responded to the comments on social media writing, “I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better.”

I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better. #BernieBeatsTrump #BloombergIsAnOligarch https://t.co/DNBdbtjwMH — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 21, 2020

She wrote in a separate tweet, championing for the women Johnson disparaged, “So many of us #misfitblackgirls have been maligned for being different. For wearing our hair a certain way or for daring to have a unique point of view. The space we occupy is so much bigger than an island. We’re a continent. And we’re not going anywhere. Love to you all.”

While Gray’s response was exceedingly gracious, considering the magnitude of Johnson’s attack, social media wasn’t as merciful.

“MSNBC must fire Jason Johnson after [his] horrific comments about Briahana Joy and Nina Turner. Not only are they disgusting, but they show he is incapable of balanced coverage,” one person tweeted.

Another likened Johnson to Don Imus, the late radio shock joke who referred the Rutgers University women’s basketball team as “nappy headed hos” and “jigaboos” while on-air in 2007. “’…misfit black girls’ is the blackface version of ‘nappy-headed hoes’. I see you Jason ‘Imus’ Johnson.”

"…misfit black girls" is the blackface version of "nappy-headed hoes". I see you Jason "Imus" Johnson. #FireJasonJohnson https://t.co/1SY5fR6FVq — JustCallMeHerb (@JusCallMeHerb) February 21, 2020

A third user called for the protection of Black women, writing, “We know how wrong @DrJasonJohnson commentary usually is, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This was unbelievably disgusting and difficult to hear. I often do not subscribe to cancel culture, but we must defend of Black sisters.”

Social media is heated.

And Black folks, they’re heated AND tired, especially Black women.

