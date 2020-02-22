Everything To Know About Mikaela Spielberg, The Filmmaker’s Adopted Black Daughter With Porn Aspirations

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg has shared her desire to embark on a journey in the porn industry. Mikaela, who was adopted by the filmmaker and his wife at birth, said that she has already begun filming solo porn videos and has expressed interest in obtaining a job as a dancer in a strip club, once she gets a sex worker license, according to a report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old, who is Black, broke the news to her parents over FaceTime, revealing that they were not “upset.” Instead, she says they were “intrigued.” Although she was nervous to share her decision with her parents, Mikaela says their support did not take her by surprise. “My safety has always been a number one priority for them,” she said. “I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative. I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady.”

Mikaela, who considers herself to be a “sexual creature,” unveiled her new career choice on social media earlier this month. “I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all,” she wrote in a post, according to The Sun. “My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

At the time of reporting, her Instagram page was private.

She also spoke of financial independence, saying that she wants her new career to allow for her to no longer rely on her parents. “I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before,” she explained. “Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that. My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.”

Mikaela added, “I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.”

She has also said that her large bust has been a confidence booster, while also describing them as her “money maker.”

Mikaela, who is engaged to 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, says that she draws a line with her erotic videos out of respect for her fiancé and does not have sex with other people on camera.

Additionally, she says that her stage name will be Sugar Star.

The filmmaker’s daughter spoke candidly on being a victim of sexual abuse by men who were not related to her, nor were they a part of the family’s friend circle, adding that the abuse attributed to battles with anorexia, borderline personality disorder and alcoholism.

“I’m very open about my borderline personality disorder both publicly, with friends and online – because we’re portrayed as manipulative monsters a lot,” Mikaela said. “You have movies like Gone Girl, which kind of portray us as cold, unfeeling, ‘in-it-for-the money’ monsters.”

She also revealed that her childhood issues worsened after being sent to a boarding school for troubled teens. The 23-year-old explained, “I came out of there worse than I was going in – with more anxiety and more attachment issues, more depression and more hatred from my body. I actually developed an eating disorder while I was living there. It’s not my parents’ fault. They couldn’t have known.”

Mikaela admitted to using alcohol as a coping mechanism. However, she says that through therapy and the support of her fiancé, she has gotten a hold of the battles she had been fighting.

She is one of Spielberg’s seven children.

