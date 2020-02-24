Salt-N-Pepa Launches Makeup Collection In Collaboration With Milani Cosmetics

The legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa is stepping into the beauty industry. According to Rolling Out, the collective’s members Cheryl James and Sandra Denton launched a makeup line in collaboration with Milani Cosmetics.

The line—dubbed the Salt-N-Pepa Collection—features four products inspired by the group’s classic songs and albums. It includes two lip kits named after the songs “Push It” and “Shoop” as well as the Hot, Kool and Vicious and Very Necessary eyeshadow and highlighter palettes. The nostalgic packaging is reminiscent of the 90s and includes imagery of James and Denton donning their iconic eightball jackets and haircuts.

“Milani’s message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us. It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base,” said James. Denton called the partnership a “full-circle moment” adding that she was excited to join forces with a brand that her family has used for years. The items are available on the Milani Cosmetics site. Venturing into beauty may turn out to be a fruitful move for the rap duo as the cosmetics industry is valued at $532 billion.

There still is a major need for diversity in beauty. Although Black women spend $7.5 billion on beauty products annually, there are far too many cosmetics brands that miss the mark when it comes to catering to all skin tones. Cognizant of the issue Black women, like songstress Rihanna, have created brands that are putting the focus on inclusivity. “I wanted things that I love,” she told Refinery 29. “Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with. In every product I was like, ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.’”

