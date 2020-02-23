Jada Pinkett Smith Interviewing Snoop Dogg About Gayle King Has People Crying Real Tears Of Sadness And Laughter

Snoop Dogg‘s apology tour for calling Gayle King out of her name has taken his talents to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, the actress’ Facebook Watch show that invites guests to discuss the topics du jour. And if the brief trailer from the upcoming episode with the rapper who rose to prominence in part from calling women bitches shows that at least part of the interview took an emotional turn when Smith told Snoop how much his words had hurt her.

People had choice words for everything from Snoop’s wardrobe choice to his eyes, which were conspicuously red and glassy — again, something we’ve seen from him since Day 1 in his career. But viewers also saw a look of real concern from both Snoop and Smith and seemed to be split in their support.

How do y’all feel about how Jada came at Snoop? In my opinion him calling Gayle what he did was not him coming for ALL black women.. I think that was a reach. — Brooke❄️ (@ayeeitsbrooke_) February 23, 2020

The clip evoked empathy for Smith and her co-hosts — daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — Black women who especially took offense to Snoop’s words about a successful African American professional who was simply doing her job as an award-winning broadcast journalist.

Snoop has since apologized, and King has accepted it. But for many people, Snoop had crossed the point of no return when he clearly reacted out of raw emotion to what he viewed to be slanderous disrespect against Kobe Bryant by King, whose line of questioning with Lisa Leslie turned to the topic of the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s rape case in 2003.

I was warned and yet I still looked at the “Jada” hash tag. Morbid curiosity. I am tired. And the fact that nonblack people are on Snoop’s side… It just exposes the reality that we are in. Black men have privilege. They are the perpetual victims. They can do no wrong — Kitty Cruise (@cruise_kitty) February 23, 2020

All of which brought us to Sunday, when Smith released the trailer for the episode. Both her and Snoop’s names quickly shit to the top of Twitter’s trending topics after social media users caught wind of the video.

They saw a contrite-looking Snoop decked out in a turtleneck and smart-looking spectacles, which brought attention to his red eyes, which could have been welling up with emotional tears or reacting to the weed he may have smoked before the interview — or both.

I’m so over this hollyweird feminist agenda that Jada is pushing by having Snoop on her show. It’s literally her being like “I’m finna put you down in front of the whole world for defending your dead friend against a disrespectful black woman.” — 🏁OVOHALLOWEEN🏁 (@OVOOCT26) February 23, 2020

They also saw a very serious-looking Smith, who made her words to Snoop very clear and deliberate:

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle,” Smith says as Snoop can be heard saying, “yes,” reminiscent to a church’s congregant offering an “amen” to a preacher. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle but you were talking to me,” Smith continued. “Oh no,” Smith said to explain her initial reaction to Snoop’s derogatory comments about King. “Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.”

Snoop can be heard softly in the background while shaking his head saying, “umm, umm, umm.”

In the spirit of healing ❤️✨@snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/PwXaqFmFbw — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2020

The full episode will be posted on Monday — the same day as Bryant's public memorial in Los Angeles — and can be viewed by clicking here.