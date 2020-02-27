Everything To Know About Killed HBCU Student Whose Boyfriend Was Charged With Murder

Anitra Gunn was a 23-year-old Fort Valley University student who went missing on Feb. 14. Her body was later recovered in a wooded area in Georgia’s Crawford County, covered with sticks after a days-long search, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. An arrest warrant was issued for her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, a U.S. army soldier who is stationed at Fort Gordon, and he has since been charged with malice murder after “manually” strangling the HBCU student, the report says. And most recently, a second person has been charged in Gunn’s death.

The body of the 23-year-old student was discovered a few miles away from her home on Feb. 18, four days after she initially went missing. Little was arrested hours later on charges of criminal damage of property. The charges were based on a Feb. 5 incident that resulted in Gunn’s windows and tires being slashed. He was granted $10,000 bond, but after a court appearance, the bond was denied.

Little’s attorney spoke to his client’s character, saying that he is a “respected, successful member of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon and wasn’t capable of the murder,” according to the report.

Days later, on Feb. 20, a vigil was held at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge where she worked. Friends, family and co-workers gathered with 23 balloons, representative of the 23 years she lived. They also chanted “Forever Anitra,” in honor of the HBCU student. The funeral service for Gunn has been scheduled for Saturday, for which a GoFundMe was set up to obtain donations towards her service and burial.

“The ray of sunshine and the apple of our eye gained her heavenly wings,” the crowdfunding account said. “Although we have so many unanswered questions, we are trusting in God thru it all. We are so THANKFUL for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from all over the country.”

On Wednesday, it was announced by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby that a man named Jaivon Abron was arrested and charged with concealing Gunn’s death and making two false statements to the police.

Crosby revealed that Gunn, Little and Abron were all friends. However, a motive for the killing has not been disclosed. Crosby also declined to reveal whether or not officials think Abron was involved in Gunn’s death.

Crosby has issued an appeal for anyone who may come across the bumper that was missing from Gunn’s car, asking for them to notify the police. The HBCU student’s white Chevrolet Cruz was found abandoned near Gunn’s home, sans the front bumper.

The investigation, however, is ongoing and could involve more arrests.

