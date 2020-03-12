Megyn Kelly Realizes ‘Trump Has Misled So Many Times’ Over The Coronavirus And Twitter Is Over Her

The coronavirus has Megyn Kelly fed up and folks on social media aren’t interested in holding her feelings.

The former Fox News host spent years playing into the network’s agenda disseminating of misinformation, delivered in a racist tone. Although she eventually left the network and spoke about the sexual harassment she experienced there, her notorious legacy still lives on, especially considering her past comments defending blackface on NBC.

Now that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), Kelly now seems to be having a change of tone towards Trump and the media whom she now claims she doesn’t “trust.”

On Wednesday evening, she tweeted “I’m so frustrated right now… that we can’t trust the media to tell us the truth without inflaming it to hurt Trump… that Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word … that even I as a journalist am not sure where to turn for real info on COVID.”

I’m so frustrated right now … that we can’t trust the media to tell us the truth without inflaming it to hurt Trump … that Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word … that even I as a journalist am not sure where to turn for real info on COVID. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2020

Folks were not here for Kelly’s whining.

One Twitter user wrote, “AWWW @megynkelly is ‘frustrated’ because ‘the media’ isn’t able to tell the truth! After YEARS of being part of the FOX LYING MACHINE…she is interested in getting real info! Have we reached PEAK IRONY here? OR Is Megyn just trolling us?”

AWWW @megynkelly is 'frustrated' because 'the media' isn't able to tell the truth! After YEARS of being part of the FOX LYING MACHINE … she is interested in getting real info! Have we reached PEAK IRONY here? OR Is Megyn just trolling us? https://t.co/2k9L158C2Z — Archivist1000 (@Archivist1000) March 12, 2020

Another Twitter user tweeted, “@megynkelly a woman who participated with impunity to gaslight Americans. Carried water for the lies her station told, now trying to blame the media for lying? Tone deaf Megyn isn’t worth listening to.”

@megynkelly a woman who participated with impunity to gaslight Americans. Carried water for the lies her station told, now trying to blame the media for lying? Tone deaf Megyn isn’t worth listening to. — Peg Manley (@ManleyPeg) March 12, 2020

Kelly’s views while on Fox News have been controversial, to say the least. She’s defended the lies of an anti-choice video against Planned Parenthood. She’s constantly smeared the first and only Black president so far, Barack Obama. At one point, during her stint on Fox News she even tried to defend Jesus and Santa Clause as being white, despite interpretations of a Black Santa Clause and various historians arguing that Jesus was probably more brown than white.

Kelly has also had a tense relationship with Donald Trump. Trump notoriously ignited a smear campaign against Kelly when she questioned him about his horrible statements against women during a 2015 presidential debate. Trump’s response to Kelly during the debate was “I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn’t do that.” He later told Don Lemon on CNN that Kelly “had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” during the debate.

According to Newsweek, Trump’s comments caused his followers and the far-right publication Breitbart to constantly attack Kelly.

“My life was blown up for nine months,” said Kelly in an interview for the Frontline documentary “America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump”.

“It was scary at times and Breitbart kept lighting the fire over and over. I had, and have, three really young kids. And the security threats were escalating.”

Now, Kelly seems to carry on her frustrations with Trump with her tweet saying, “Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word.”

The question remains when could we have ever trusted Trump’s words?

This is the same man who, according to MSNBC, said the coronavirus would go down from affecting fifteen people to affecting zero people back in February. “[W]hen you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” he said. Trump made this comment right after Anne Schuchat from the Center of Disease Control said that although the United States had “low levels” of confirmed coronavirus cases, “we do expect more cases.”

Now, as of March 12, there are over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to CNN.

Again, the question remains for Kelly, when could we have ever trusted Trump’s “word” and when could we have ever trusted media people like her for information? The fact that she’s just now thinking about these things because of the coronavirus speaks volumes.

SEE ALSO:

Coronavirus Cancellations: Should The NCAA Tournament Still Be Played?

Bill Cosby Apologists Ridiculed After Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Bid