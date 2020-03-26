Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Is Tested For The Coronavirus After Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley is the latest politician to test for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

According to WBUR, a spokesperson, Lina Francis, said on Wednesday that Pressley “sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution.”

Pressley confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Thanks for the well wishes all. At home in Boston with my family getting some rest and awaiting #COVIDー19 test results. Sending our continued gratitude to all of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight in Massachusetts.”

Thanks for the well wishes all. At home in Boston with my family getting some rest and awaiting #COVIDー19 test results. Sending our continued gratitude to all of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight in Massachusetts.https://t.co/2ZRSdGWN3J — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 26, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Seth Moulton said that he and his wife were in self-quarantine after experiencing symptoms similar to the ones the respiratory illness causes. Interestingly enough, Moulton and his wife did not qualify for testing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

