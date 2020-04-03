Kanye West’s ‘Extraordinary’ High School Artwork Could Sell For Thousands Of Dollars

Kanye West has had quite the story arc going from underdog rapper to rap genius to MAGA minion. But no matter how you feel about the 42-year-old, past artwork proves that he’s always had a creative vision as early as high school.

In a recent episode of PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow“, a collection of West’s high school artwork was appraised. In the clip, the owner of the art explained that his husband obtained it from the estate of West’s late mother, Donda West. Laura Woolley proceeded to appraise the portfolio of artwork, saying it was all “really exceptionally well done.”

“I think what really attracted me to these pieces was the fact that a lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is as an artist outside of his music career,” Woolley explains. “I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist, and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in.”

Woolley also brings attention to a flyer West had for his debut art showing, which gives a brief background of the then 17-year-old West.

“It’s an interesting thing when you look at the art that is done by a celebrity,” Woolley says. “Because a good portion of the value of that artwork can actually depend upon something I call the enduring legacy of the celebrity.”

She continued, “I think despite the fact that some people might say he’s a controversial figure with his opinions and his career, I don’t think anyone can deny the fact that he has extraordinary talent and I think that in time I would expect these to continue to appreciate.”

By the conclusion of the video, Woolley appraises the portfolio between $16,000 and $23,000.

Kanye West has operated in many creative fields in his nearly 20-year career. His most recent music release was the gospel-leaning album “Jesus Is King”, which dropped in October 2019 to mixed reviews.

West also continues to have success with his Yeezy fashion line, which was recently showcased at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. In a presentation for their fall collection, West’s six-year-old daughter North West performed during the finale.

SEE ALSO:

Jamaican Coronavirus Survivor Used ‘Traditional Caribbean Home Remedies’ To Treat COVID-19

People Are Bigly Mad Over Jemele Hill’s Truthful Tweets About Robert ‘Rub-And-Tug’ Kraft’s Friendship With Trump

Stacey Abrams, Come Get This Man: Georgia Governor ‘Didn’t Know’ Crucial Details About COVID-19