MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Reveals Her Partner Has COVID-19: ‘I Don’t Wish This On Anyone’

The founder and leader in the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, is being fully transparent about her partner’s experience with COVID-19. She took to Twitter to tell the morbid story and she gave some advice along the way.

“I went back and forth about talking about this but my partner has Covid and the last two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest,” she started in a Twitter thread. “The reason why I’m sharing is because I’ve read so much information but the most informative has been first person accounts of folks with it.”

I went back and forth about talking about this but my partner has Covid and the last two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest. The reason why I’m sharing is because I’ve read so much information but the most informative has been first person accounts of folks with it. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

Burke then went on to say that she and her partner were both exposed in mid-March because her partner was an “essential worker” who worked with the homeless. “It took about three days to figure out that we were probably dealing with Covid,” she said. “In 3 days he went from feeling a little weak to 101.5 fever.”

