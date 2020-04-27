‘I Never Dated Dennis Rodman’: Toni Braxton Addresses Rumors Following Michael Jordan Documentary

The new documentary about Michael Jordan‘s time with the Chicago Bulls has revealed — ar at least brought a lot of attention to — certain tidbits many people might not have known or readily remembered. Among the things highlighted in ESPN‘s “The Last Dance” series were Dennis Rodman and his inimitable role on the NBA championship teams of the 1990s.

Viewers were reminded of both Rodman’s eccentricity along with his prowess among famous women, including singer Toni Braxton, with whom he was shown cozying up to in a series of photos posted to social media on Monday following the airing of the third installment of the docu-series.

People posted photos of not just Rodman and Braxton but others of the NBA superstar with pop starlet Madonna, actress Viveca A. Fox and his ex-wife, Carmen Electra. But it was apparently unwanted attention for Braxton, who tweeted in no uncertain terms to address the rumors of a romance between her and Rodman from years ago.

the man. 🖤 Dennis Rodman w/ Madonna, Toni Braxton, Carmen Electra and Vivica Fox#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/LxEAOZRlYP — 🖤🏴 (@CREAMBENTLEY) April 27, 2020

“IEven [sic] though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman,” Braxton tweeted. “We were at the VMAs.” Braxton accompanied the tweet with the hashtag #TheLastDance to make sure people following the social media conversation saw her response.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

Braxton and Rodman were photographed together at the Video Music Awards ceremony in New York City in 1996, as documented by a series of provocative pictures taken by Getty Images.

For these who don’t remember, that summer of 1996 was also when Rodman famously wore a wedding dress to promote “Bad As I Wanna Be,” his autobiography.

“He also wore long, silk gloves, and his veil was held in place by a relatively discreet rhinestone comb, but the look wasn’t totally demure,” the New York Daily News reported at the time.

“The Last Dance” has been a huge ratings coup for viewership amid a global pandemic that has kept most people indoors following stay-at-home orders.

According to Deadline, the docu-series “is the best any original content on the Disney-owned sports cable nets has done since George W. Bush was POTUS back in 2004 and the best any documentary has ever done on the network.”

