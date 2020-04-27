MAGA Buffoons Diamond & Silk Fired By Fox News After Spreading Lies About The Coronavirus

Two of the most reviled personalities on Fox News were fired by the controversial conservative network after using the platform to spread lies about the coronavirus. You are forgiven if you thought that was a reference to Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, who will still be able to promote the president’s propaganda on their programs.

The same can’t be said, though, for Diamond & Silk, the buffoonish pair of Republican-sympathizing Black women who have made a career of upholding right-wing ideals typically championed by white supremacists and the like. According to the Daily Beast, Fox News cut ties with them more than two weeks after their Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy. And in classic Diamond & Silk form, they spread those lies in a stunningly unabashed fashion.

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” the duo also known as Lynette Hardaway and Rochell Richardson tweeted to their 1.4 million Twitter followers.

Despite their allegiance to Donald Trump, the two blatantly contradicted guidance from his Coronavirus Task Force telling people to avoid public gatherings and unnecessary travel during the epidemic.

Diamond and Silk’s account was on lockdown until they eventually deleted the tweet, at which point they regained access and control of their account. But the damage had been done, apparently managing to offend even the executives at Fox News who have really co-signed the extreme likes of Bill O’Reilly and Tomi Lahren in the past.

Meanwhile, Diamond and Silk have made a whole career for themselves spreading misinformation. Back in April 2018, the two ladies compared Democrats to slave owners during a talk with Fox New’s “Fox and Friends”. In June 2018, the two also appeared on Fox News’ “Watters’ World” and said that Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Kamala Harris support “illegal aliens” more than their poor American constituents.

That same year, they testified to Congress arguing that Facebook was censoring their pro-Trump videos. They claimed that Facebook’s policy team sent them an email saying their brand and content were “determined unsafe to the community.” Facebook eventually reversed the decision and apologized to the ladies.

Diamond and Silk have continually campaigned for Republican political candidates along with other pundits who appear on Fox Nation despite the network’s assertion that it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.” Most recently, they bizarrely slammed Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden by comparing them to salt and sugar.

This is America.

