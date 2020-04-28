Video Shows California Cop Brutalizing Unarmed Black Child ‘Over A Swisher Sweet’

A video showing a police officer beating an unarmed young Black male was going viral on Tuesday in what appeared to be the latest instance of police brutality in California. The footage, apparently filmed by a bystander in the town of Rancho Cordova, captured the unidentified white officer on the ground struggling with a reported teenager and unsuccessfully trying to handcuff him.

The video was posted to Twitter on Monday — the day it reportedly happened — with the tweet claiming that it showed an officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department (RCPD) brutally beating the boy over a cigar. The officer sat on top of the boy, punched him and maneuvered his arm in a painful motion that looked like it might break.

“RCPD brutally tackled and hit my best friend’s 14 year old brother today over a swisher sweet!” the tweet said. “The officer had no reason to brutalize and traumatize this boy like this! He has a pre existing health condition which could be fatal under this kind of stress! Unjustifiable!”

While Swisher Sweets cigars are popularly hollowed out to use the leaves to roll marijuana, there was neither any reference to weed in the tweet nor during the video.

The 15-second clip may not have been long enough for some viewers to fully grasp the context to the encounter, but even if it was over a “Swisher Sweet” it should be noted that recreational marijuana is legal in California. Granted, the minimum age for people to consume marijuana in California is older than the reported age of the victim on the video. However, police training — in theory and rarely in practice — should have properly prepared officers to handle minors no matter what the offense, but especially if the alleged crime was a non-violent one like marijuana use.

Notably, the officer from the police department in suburban Sacramento wasn’t wearing any personal protective equipment like a face mask and gloves to guard both himself and anyone else against possibly contracting the coronavirus, the highly contagious respiratory disease ravaging America that has hit northern California especially hard. In particular, the health aspect of the brutality cannot be understated since the coronavirus preys upon those with underlying health conditions and has disproportionately affected Black people. That combination put the teenager being beaten by the officer at an increased risk since police departments have also been heavily impacted by the disease.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rising number of cities have begun ordering their police departments to either delay arrests for nonviolent offenses or stop them altogether. In that respect, the response by the police officer in Rancho Cordova appeared to be egregious at worst and criminal at best. According to RCPD’s website, crime statistics for the city have been trending down all year. While seemingly every crime from murder to robbery to arson is listed on the site, conspicuously missing is any reference to marijuana. Of course, that’s probably because, as mentioned earlier, marijuana is fully legal in the state of California.

A report last week from the Sacramento Bee said that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which also operates RCPD, “would step up enforcement of the state and county orders to stay at home, and begin charging ‘blatant’ violators with misdemeanors that carry a penalty of a fine or possible jail time.”

This is America.

