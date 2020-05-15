Will Smith’s Rapping On Joyner Lucas Song Sparks Emotional Reactions

Will Smith has the Internet talking after collaborating with fellow rapper, Joyner Lucas, for a remix of his song “Will”.

Lucas dropped his debut studio album “ADHD” back in March and it featured a tribute song to Smith along with an accompanying music video paying homage to all of Smith’s roles. Smith’s memorable roles in “Men In Black”, “The Pursuit of Happyness” and, of course, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” were all represented.

Smith was so impressed by the video and the tribute that he and his son, Jayden, talked to Lucas on Instagram Live back in April to discuss the track.

Now, over a month later, Smith hit the world with a surprise by hopping on the remix for “Will”, and The Fresh Prince doesn’t disappoint.

On the track, he adapts a flow perfect for the song as he raps about his own inspirations, including Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and basketball player Julius “Dr. J” Irving.

And, of course, later in the song he adds, “I wouldn’t be Will if I wasn’t from Philly.”

Smith has left his mark on hip hop, starting off with DJ Jazzy Jeff as The Fresh Prince. Together, the two artists from Philadelphia, released notable tracks like “Rock The House”, “Brand New Funk” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand”, which would go on to be the first rap song to win a Grammy.

Eventually, Smith would break from Jeff and launch into a T.V. and movie career before releasing his first solo music project “Big Willie Style” in 1997. The album was a major success, shipping over 9 million units thanks to hits like “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” and “Men in Black”. Smith would continue his acting and rapping career well into the 2000s.

In late 2017, he tried to make a comeback to music with his song “Get Lit”, however it received less than positive reviews from critics. In general, reactions to Smith’s content has been varied over the years.

However, it’s safe to say that Will put the haters to silence with a song that was originally about him.

“Even when the streets call me corny, I still ain’t never let the hate break me,” Smith spits on “Will.” “I just wanted their respect first. I still ain’t ever letting fame change me.”

You can check out some emotional responses to Smith’s Internet rousing feature below.