FedEx Accused Of Firing Black Driver Who Recorded Encounter With Racist Customer

FedEx is facing major criticism after a video surfaced online that allegedly resulted in an employee getting fired.

The clip shows a Black FedEx working talking to a white man who’s recording him on his phone. “You didn’t have to come out there cussing me like that, like I’m some child,” the FedEx worker says to the white guy in the video. “I ain’t no little boy. I’ll wait till the police come.”

The clip itself was recorded by someone who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of what appears to be a FedEx truck. The recorder backed the Black FedEx employee and told the white guy, “You can record all you want, I got you. I got you bruh.”

A Twitter user under the name of “antonio” posted the clip to his page and according to his caption, it seems like he was the FedEx employee’s coworker in the video.

“Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today,” he tweeted. “I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19.”

Antonio further tweeted:

“Back story All we did just delivered his package mind you he was in the house it was quick stop as soon we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us and we just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop out black asses. That’s when we told his wife to get the police on us.. that’s when he kept following us then he pulled out his phone to record us and start playing the victim role we drove off at first but they yelled ‘fuck y’all.'”

He continued:

“So we stop the truck and that’s when i started recording the incident.. after the video the police came and we told our side of the story & the man said to the police ‘they look like they would’ve broke into my house while my wife is there’ the white dude was lying the whole time. Mind y’all we go through this all the time he was the first to actually come at us crazy and all we doing is our job we Work 6 days out the week to deliver these packages during this coronavirus going on. I really appreciate the job opportunity i had with FedEx .. no hard feelings but i pray i can get back on my feet because i have a daughter now.”

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

Immediately, folks started slamming FedEx for allegedly firing the two employees and some even threatened to stop using their services. “Y’all are trash and racist ! I’ll continue to find other ways to get my parcels shipped to me,” one Twitter user wrote. “@UPS @amazon @USPS @DHLUS will always be available!”

Y’all are trash and racist ! I’ll continue to find other ways to get my parcels shipped to me @UPS @amazon @USPS @DHLUS will always be available ! — who_cherrylou (@who_cherrylou) May 20, 2020

A GoFundMe page even surfaced for the two employees.

“Yesterday in Leesburg, Georgia two FedEx employees were confronted by a unpleasant homeowner after dropping off a package,” the page starts. “Antonio and Felinzay are asking for your help. These funds will be given to the two employees seen in the video who are now out of a job. We’ve spoken to both former employees and they will be grateful for any type of support as they transition to finding a new job.”

SEE ALSO:

Search Ends For Missing Pro Wrestler Shad Gaspard After Beach Incident

Ahmaud Arbery Is Being Criminalized In Death As Apparent Smears Try To Justify ‘Murder’

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: