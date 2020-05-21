Alleged Gunman Posts Arizona Mass Shooting Video As State Re-Opens

An alleged gunman in a mass shooting in Arizona on Wednesday night recorded himself during the shooting, according to footage posted to social media. The shooting took place at the Westgate Entertainment District shopping and dining complex in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

The Glendale police department tweeted that at least two people were injured and one person was in custody without revealing the suspect’s identity.

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

However, the person on camera identified himself as Armando Junior Hernandez and said in part, “I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate.” The 41-second video seemed to be edited and showed the person on camera in different clothes and settings before it cut to footage of a gun being fired in what appeared to be a dark hallway.

The video surfaced on social media in the minutes after the shooting was first reported about 7:40 local time and included an interaction with a person who appeared to be shot in a parking lot asking for the shooter to stop.

In anticipation of social media channels likely disabling the video, NewsOne took a screenshot of the person who identified himself as Armando Junior Hernandez.

The shooting took place five days after the state re-opened its non-essential businesses following their closures because of the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted that he was at the Westgate Entertainment District and witnessed the gunman, who he described as “an armed terrorist with an AR-15.” He said he saw “multiple victims.”

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Another witness filmed the police responding from her vantage point hiding in a studio.

Currently what we can see, we locked the doors and shut the lights off as soon as we heard the gunshots go off. Thank you! I will try to keep updates from here! pic.twitter.com/dGydoqMRo7 — Eli (@xRubyDaCherry) May 21, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

