Stars Pay Tribute To Andre Harrell And His Legendary Career In Music

A who’s who in urban music was expected to take part in a tribute to honor Andre Harrell, the legendary music executive largely credited for the careers of Mary J Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and dozens of other influential acts and performers. The online event — “A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell: ‘Mr. Champagne & Bubbles'” — was scheduled to begin Sunday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Harrell died of congestive heart failure on May 9. The unexpected news that the 59-year-old has passed away prompted condolences to pour in from across the music world mourning the loss of one of its own. Now, just two weeks later, that same music world was expected to come together to honor that man who was affectionately known as “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles.”

It was unclear who in particular would be participating in the tribute, but a look back at some of the post artists whose careers he helped shape could hint the folks planning on taking part. That impressive list includes Jodeci, Al B Sure, Christopher Williams, Guy, Father MC and The Lost Boyz, to name but a few.

Viewers can take part, too, by watching it on BET’s YouTube page. “A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell: ‘Mr. Champagne & Bubbles” begins at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched below.

