Iconic Photos Of Andre Harrell And Diddy Living Their Best Lives Through The Years

The shocking reports that Andre Harrell had died immediately made me reflect on his relationship with Diddy, who got his first official shot working in the music industry courtesy of the man who would become his mentor and provide a blueprint for the hip-hop music executive role he helped pioneer.

Harrell famously hired — and fired — a young Sean Combs who went by the name Puffy at the time. Working as an intern for Uptown Records, the label founded by Harrell, Puffy would be promoted to a lofty spot leading the company’s A&R team. It was a position that allowed him to sign iconic singers and rappers whose music recorded in the early 1990s went on to become timeless.

MORE: Condolences Pour In For Andre Harrell As Legendary Music Executive Dies At 59

Harrell later fired Puffy from Uptown, which was major industry news at the time considering Puffy brought the then-rising careers of hitmakers like Mary J Blige, Jodeci and a young Biggie Smalls to the record label. The firing was for Puff’s own good, Harrell said on the documentary about Diddy’s own Bad Boy Records label.

“When Puff got fired, he was on payroll, and his artists were on payroll, he’s still recording his artists, and he was able to find the best deal,” Harrell said in a scene from the documentary released in 2017. “So, I never fired him to hurt him, I fired him and basically made him rich.”

The rest, as they say, is history, as Puff-turned Puff Daddy-turned Diddy and Bad Boy went on to sell tens of millions of records and still remains a relevant force in music if not only because of the gravitas of its owner.

Through it all, though, Diddy and Harrell remained friends and colleagues, as shown in 2017 when the two of them sat down together for an interview for Revolt TV, the network owned by Diddy and vice chaired by Harrell.

It’s arguable that without Andre Harrell there would not be a Diddy; at least not possibly as well all know him today. Many times for young, budding entrepreneurs who happen to be Black, it takes that extra helping hand to take a chance on someone who shows glimmers of genius. Harrell did just that with a young Puffy, who dropped out of Howard University to and took a leap of faith in hopes of jump-starting his career in the music industry.

In honor of Harrell’s life and the extraordinary professional and personal bond he built with Diddy, scroll down to see some of their most iconic photos together through the years, complete with Harrell’s omnipresent and magnetic smile.