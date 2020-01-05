Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Unfortunately, 2020 got off to a rough start. On the first day of the new year, Jan. 1, Nick Gordon, who was most famous for his relationship with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, died of a suspected overdose at age 30.

Tragic news to report as Nick Gordon was found dead on Wednesday. The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown was just 30 years old. Gordon's cause of death has been the subject of social media speculation. #NickGordonhttps://t.co/GKgx0c0CtR — NewsOne (@newsone) January 2, 2020

Gordon’s death came five years after Bobbi Kristina’s, who died of complications from a near-drowning following an apparent drug overdose.

According to the Associated Press, Gordon’s attorney, Joe S. Habachy, confirmed his death but the cause was not announced at the time.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy told People. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

He was reportedly found “unresponsive” in a Florida hotel room.

