Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Launches Scholarship Fund For Gianna Floyd

The family of George Floyd has received an outpour of support as they embark on a journey towards seeking justice and healing. According to Black Enterprise, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority announced it will create scholarships for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna and his granddaughters.

The scholarship fund—which was unveiled by Alpha Kappa Alpha President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover—will support the girls in attending a historically Black college or university of their choice. “Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice,” said Dr. Glover, adding she hopes the financial support will help the girls in furthering their education and attaining success. The scholarship fund was created to not only invest in the futures of the girls whose lives have been forever changed by the traumatic loss of Floyd, but to spread awareness about the damaging effects of police brutality and racism in an effort to evoke change.

Several organizations and collegiate institutions have pledged to provide financial support for Floyd’s daughter Gianna when its time for her to enter college. The Houston-based HBCU Texas Southern University announced it will offer her a full-ride scholarship. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life,” Albert H. Myres, who serves as chair of TSU’s Board of Regents, said in a statement, according to Forbes.

A GoFundMe launched to support Gianna has raised over $2 million. “Our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude and we ask that you think of Gianna and the rest of our family as we suffer through this great loss,” read a post on the page from her mother Roxie Washington.

The 6-year-old told ABC News she aspires to be a doctor. The support will undoubtedly help bring her dream to fruition.

