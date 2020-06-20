Rihanna’s Nonprofit Donates $11 Million To Racial Justice Initiatives

From providing support for underserved communities amid the public health crisis to leading initiatives designed to address racial injustices, songstress and mogul Rihanna has been using her nonprofit as a vessel to evoke change. One of the Clara Lionel Foundation’s latest efforts is centered on fighting police brutality and supporting organizations focused on criminal justice reform.

CLF teamed up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic #startsmall initiative to donate $11 million to an array of organizations and groups on the frontlines fighting for justice. Among the groups are Black Lives Matter, The Bail Project, the Justice Project at the Advancement Project National Office, Action St. Louis, Arch City Defenders, Center for Popular Democracy, Center for Policing Equity, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Movement for Black Lives, Communities United for Police Reform and Color of Change.

“Since the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25, a wave of protests calling for immediate racial justice reform has swept across the United States and around the world” read a statement released by CLF. “In response to this urgent call for policy reform, CLF, in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall, has granted $11 million to 12 organizations leading on the work to divest from policing and fighting for criminal justice reform.”

The organization also recently donated $15 million to support initiatives centered on mental health, food insecurity, and helping individuals based in Chicago and Newark who were excluded from receiving federal stimulus support. In May, the Clara Lionel Foundation and Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation joined forces with the David Rockefeller Fund and Lyft to donate $3.2 million to relief projects focused on food insecurity, homelessness, criminal justice reform and social services in Detroit and Flint.

