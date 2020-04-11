Rihanna’s Nonprofit Donates $2.1 Million To Help Domestic Violence Victims Amid Pandemic

Mogul and songstress Rihanna is leading several relief efforts surrounding COVID-19. According to Vulture, one of her latest donations will go towards helping victims of domestic violence amid the pandemic.

The Fenty Beauty founder has joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. The fund will provide shelter, food and counseling for families impacted by domestic violence for the duration of 10 weeks. The donation is being made through the Clara Lionel Foundation; a nonprofit that Rihanna founded in 2012. Aware that stay-at-home orders may put individuals in danger, the songstress wants to provide resources and support for those who may be living in unsafe environments.

“The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that dozens of individuals, and their children, in many cases, are being turned away from at-capacity domestic violence shelters every week as incidents have been on the rise since the Safer at Home Order was issued in March,” read a statement on the foundation’s website. “CLF and Dorsey, who have previously partnered on impact projects, knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together.”

Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation have been dedicated to supporting people from all walks of life who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. CLF teamed up with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation to donate $2 million towards helping the families of health workers on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic, undocumented workers, the elderly and the homeless in Los Angeles and New York City. The nonprofit also donated $5 million to organizations that include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others that are leading initiatives to combat the spread of the virus.

