Tyler Perry Gifts Atlanta Nonprofit With Van

Aside from his film and television projects, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is known for his generosity. The latest act of kindness displayed by the New Orleans native was in support of an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Perry donated a van to Project U First. The grassroots organization is dedicated to providing individuals living in underserved communities with health and hygiene products. The nonprofit, founded by Erica Wright, has delivered hygiene kits to homeless shelters, youth living in foster homes and Atlanta schools in low-income neighborhoods. Since its inception, the organization has distributed over 100,000 health and hygiene items, over 220,000 blankets and 100,000 socks. Perry surprised Project U First with a 2020 Ford Transit XL Cargo Van so the team members can continue to reach those in need.

“Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace,” Wright said in a statement. “God’s grace is sufficient.” The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated obstacles surrounding accessibility to basic needs and Project U First has been on the frontlines addressing those issues and ensuring individuals have necessities.

Under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ leadership, the city of Atlanta is working on creating resources for the homeless population. In April, Mayor Bottoms issued an executive order to provide coronavirus testing and shelter for the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is a critical need for the Atlanta community to step up to protect and provide for our most vulnerable populations,” she said in a statement.

Perry’s act of generosity comes after he covered the funeral costs for Rayshard Brooks who was murdered by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe outside of a Wendy’s.

