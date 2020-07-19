NAACP Inks Multi-Year Deal With CBS Television Studios

The NAACP is furthering its mission to advocate for racial and social equality. In an effort to amplify the narratives of those from marginalized communities, the organization has inked a multi-year partnership with CBS Television Studios.

Under the deal, the NAACP will create an array of scripted and unscripted projects designed for streaming platforms and television. Through the new partnership, the organization hopes to bring projects that capture the essence of the Black experience in America to the forefront.

“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP, said in a statement. “Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience.” George Cheeks, who serves as president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, says the partnership will be instrumental in bringing inclusive stories to television and developing a “pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”

Several major networks are teaming up with social justice advocates in an effort to develop diverse and inclusive content. Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick recently inked a deal with Disney through his multidisciplinary media company Ra Vision Media to amplify the stories of Black and Brown communities and provide opportunities for Black creators. “I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” he said in a statement.

