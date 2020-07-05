Netflix Series To Highlight Colin Kaepernick’s Coming Of Age Story

Colin Kaepernick has been at the forefront of social activism in sports and a television project will take a deeper look at the experiences that shaped him into the changemaker he is today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new series about Kaepernick’s upbringing is coming to Netflix.

The six-episode Netflix series from @Ava will focus on @Kaepernick7's adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today https://t.co/eaufv1X7h5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 29, 2020

The project—dubbed Colin in Black & White—is being directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The coming of age story will capture Kaepernick’s experience as a Black child who was adopted into a white family and the racist encounters he endured during his high school years. It will also explore how the culmination of what he experienced during his childhood and teenage years led him to be a fierce advocate for social justice.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.” DuVernay is excited to share this part of his journey with a wider audience and believes it will spark more necessary conversations about race and justice. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix,” she said.

The script will be written by Michael Starrbury who worked with DuVernay on the poignant When They See Us project. Starrbury will also executive produce. There is no word on when the project will be released.

Kaepernick is expanding his imprint in the media and entertainment space. He recently was appointed to serve on Medium’s board to elevate the voices of Black and Brown communities.

