Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Color Of Change To Create #ChangeHollywood Initiative

Through his artistry on-screen and activism actor Michael B. Jordan has been dedicated to uplifting and empowering marginalized communities and amid the unrest, he’s focused on changing the narrative surrounding racism in the entertainment industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Just Mercy actor launched a new initiative centered on combating injustice in film and television.

The campaign—dubbed #ChangeHollywood—is a collaborative effort between Jordan and the civil rights advocacy nonprofit organization Color of Change. The initiative encompasses a roadmap of how leaders in entertainment can support Black talent, develop culturally sensitive and anti-racist content and make long-term investments in empowering disenfranchised communities. Within the plan, Jordan and Color of Change are calling on Hollywood executives to provide racial sensitivity training for staff, hire cultural consultants for projects and implement Racial Justice Content Audits in an effort to ensure Black characters are being represented authentically. Through the initiative they are also urging Hollywood to hire independent security teams instead of police departments and to rally around Black-owned businesses. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society implemented an inclusion rider two years ago, and he hopes its something other production companies will adapt.

“This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” Jordan said in a statement. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.” Rashad Robinson, who serves as president of Color of Change, says #ChangeHollywood will “hold Hollywood accountable to provide a roadmap to enacting racial justice.”

This isn’t the first diversity effort that Jordan has led. According to GQ, in 2018 his production company joined forces with WarnerMedia to lead its inclusion initiative.

