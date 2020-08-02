Actress Marsai Martin To Host Quibi Talk Show

Actress Marsai Martin is continuing to solidify herself as a power player in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, the black-ish star will be the new host of a talk show on Quibi.

‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin To Host ‘Tiny Talk Show’ At Quibi https://t.co/8mZoY6X7Iy pic.twitter.com/67Wng1co9q — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 29, 2020

The show—dubbed Tiny Talk Show—will be produced by Art & Industry. Martin, who will serve as one of the executive producers, will lead candid discussions with guests from an array of different backgrounds. The show’s moniker is derived from the fact that the set will be one-sixth of a television set. Martin took to Instagram to express her excitement about the Quibi project. “Excited to announce this project!” she posted. “Thanks to @Quibi, Art & Industry and all of our producing partners. A special congrats to my Head of television, Nicole Dow. Here’s to the first of many.” The Quibi platform was designed to curate short-form content for viewing on mobile devices.

Last year Martin made history as Hollywood’s youngest executive producer and inked a first-look deal with Universal Pictures through her Genius Productions company. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!” she said in a statement.

News about Martin’s talk show comes after her black-ish co-star Yara Shahidi launched a production company dubbed 7th Sun with her mother Keri Shahidi. The mother-daughter duo inked a deal with ABC Studios to produce an array of projects for cable, broadcast and streaming services that will capture the essence of history, heritage and culture. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” said Shahidi. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

