Korey Wise Hosts Back-To-School Drive For Harlem Youth

Korey Wise, a member of the Exonerated Five, has turned the pain he endured into purpose and has grown to become a pillar in the Harlem community through his activism efforts. The hometown hero recently hosted a back-to-school drive for youngsters in his neighborhood, Patch reported.

Korey Wise, a member of the Central Park 5, handed out school supplies to kids in Harlem on Thursday ahead of the first day of school. https://t.co/exIA3B7891 — Harlem Patch (@HarlemPatch) August 21, 2020

Wise teamed up with the Friends of Public School Harlem—an organization dedicated to providing students within the Harlem community with the resources and support needed to thrive academically—and elected officials Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Brian Benjamin and Councilmember Bill Perkins for the effort. With masks in tow, Wise, Espaillat, Perkins and other volunteers distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 200 families at Schomburg Plaza. The team is on a mission to distribute over 4,000 school supply packages within the coming weeks.

“It was great to be back at Schomburg Plaza where I grew up and give something back to today’s children,” Wise said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Being here and providing school supplies helps students start the school year better prepared to succeed and sends a message that somebody cares.”

Wise has been hands-on when it comes to providing support and resources for his community. He has been involved in several grassroots efforts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wise, elected officials, community leaders and a group of teenagers delivered food to over 100 elderly residents living at Harlem’s Schomburg Plaza. “I love being here,” he said. “We have to go back to the essence anyway. Just give to them. Visit them.”

