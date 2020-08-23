TV One Inks Distribution Deal With Philo TV

Since its founding nearly two decades ago, TV One has grown to become an epicenter for everything Black culture. From shows like Unsung to poignant films that capture the journeys of influential Black music artists, the power of controlling your own narrative is evident through the network’s programming. In an effort to expand its reach, TV One has inked a deal with the internet television company Philo TV.

Through the partnership—which marks TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal—TV One will be added to Philo TV’s lineup of over 60 networks that subscribers can tune into for $20 a month. Among the other networks are VH1, OWN, BET, Revolt, ASPIRE, Lifetime, Nickelodeon and CLEO TV. Other networks that were recently added to Philo TV include the family entertainment channel INSP and getTV which features an array of classic films and television shows. From the TV One slate, viewers will be able to tune into shows like Fatal Attraction, ATL Homicide, Unsung and Uncensored.

Andrew McCollum, who serves as CEO of Philo TV, says partnering with TV One will be instrumental in pushing their efforts to amplify the work of Black creators forward. “What a great time to bring TV One onto the platform as it has been a highly requested network from our customers for quite some time, and we are excited to bring this sought-after content to our subscribers,” he said in a statement. “Adding more diverse programming aligns with our continued commitment to our community. The addition of TV One is the result of our appreciation for the importance of Black-owned channels and content perspectives to our overall business objectives, which in turn create opportunities for diverse creators.” Michelle Rice, TV One and CLEO TV General Manager, says the partnership further demonstrates Philo TV’s commitment to diverse content.

Aside from partnering with TV One, the company has unveiled initiatives designed to address systemic injustice. Amongst the efforts are a $1 million ad space donation to Black-owned businesses and grassroots social justice organizations, a partnership with the National Urban League for a series centered on how to build your brand and the creation of anti-racism PSAs in collaboration with the Ad Council and other partners.

The partnership comes during a time when there is a need for more racial diversity on screen as people from communities of color remain underrepresented.

