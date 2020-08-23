Singer Anthony Hamilton Leads Community Initiative In Charlotte

Amid the pandemic, several individuals within the music industry have spearheaded initiatives launched to support vulnerable groups. Among those leading efforts is singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton. According to WCNC, he recently hosted a supplies drive in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

'Plant a seed of hope' | Award-winning singer and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton spent part of Saturday helping give supplies to a Charlotte neighborhood https://t.co/xrw3AIjJ2E — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 23, 2020

Cognizant of the obstacles faced by families that stem from the public health crisis—like food insecurity and the lack of accessibility to protective equipment—Hamilton was determined to help people in need. On Saturday, he teamed up with other volunteers to distribute face masks, hand sanitizer, groceries, and school supplies to residents in the Dillehay Courts community. Those who attended were also able to register to vote at the event.

“Any time people are still in need, that means there is work to do,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are out here to do the work, plant a seed of hope and give back to people who are less fortunate.” The event was just one of many that Hamilton plans to host throughout Charlotte.

This isn’t the first community-focused effort the “Charlene” singer has led. In July, he helped clean up the Southside Homes alongside volunteers. He teamed up with the City of Charlotte Solid Waste, Charlotte Housing Authority, Lowe’s, Keeping it Real Ministries and InLivian for the project. “Not only are we going to clean up here, but we’re going to start cleaning up the schools and doing things that really matter,” he said.

There are many Black music artists who are paying it forward. Songstress Janelle Monáe joined forces with nonprofit organizations to distribute over 5,000 free meals to Atlanta residents in need. In an effort to combat food insecurity, Usher’s nonprofit donated over 350 vegan meals to Atlantans.

