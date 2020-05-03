Singer Janelle Monáe Teams Up With Nonprofits To Combat Food Insecurity In Atlanta

Songstress Janelle Monáe is helping families in Atlanta who are battling food insecurity amid the coronavirus crisis. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, she recently teamed up with nonprofit organizations and local elected officials to distribute over 5,000 free meals to individuals in need.

Janelle Monae, local organizations to pass out 5,000 free meals in Atlanta Sunday: https://t.co/MhaODnUT8M pic.twitter.com/LBQ5LFRpiL — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 26, 2020

The collaborative effort was led by the “Make Me Feel” singer, her collective of artists dubbed the Wondaland Arts Society, the catering company Gate Gourmet, an organization dubbed Project Isaiah which is focused on tackling hunger issues that stem from the COVID-19 crisis and Councilman Andre Dickens. Monáe—who hails from Kansas City, Kansas and resides in Atlanta—says she wanted to lead the effort to help alleviate hardships faced by families living in the city’s underserved communities. “It’s been such a giving place and a place that I just instantly wanted to give back to,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “The beautiful thing about all of this is that we get an opportunity to not only show up for our community, but we get the opportunity to save 500 workers’ jobs through Project Isaiah and Gate Gourmet.”

Food insecurity is an issue in Atlanta that has been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic. Kyle Waide, who serves as the CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution there has been a 30 to 40 percent increase in the number of individuals getting meals from food drives.

Many people in the entertainment industry are leading COVID-19 relief efforts that are centered on combatting hunger. Comedian Kevin Hart teamed up with the catering app Hungry to provide meals for individuals in need in his hometown of Philadelphia. NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife songstress Ciara pledged to donate one million meals to individuals living in Seattle through a partnership with the nonprofit Food Lifeline.

SEE ALSO:

Kevin Hart Provides Meals For Philadelphians In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ciara And Russell Wilson Combat Hunger During COVID-19 Crisis