Actor Michael B. Jordan Leads Fundraiser For Nonprofit Centered On Black Women’s Health And Wellness

From launching a fellowship for underrepresented youth who want to pursue careers in the realm of entertainment to leading an initiative designed to combat injustice within the television and film industry, actor Michael B. Jordan has continually used his platform as an avenue to empower and uplift marginalized communities. The Creed star’s latest effort is centered on supporting Black women. According to Blavity, he recently teamed up with the company GOAT to raise funds for the nonprofit GirlTrek.

The actor is teaming up with sneaker app GOAT to raffle exclusive sneakers 👟 The proceeds go to @GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for Black women and girls in the U.S. Find out how to snag a pair 👇🏿 https://t.co/4zIqiW9eaB — Blavity News (@Blavity) September 23, 2020

Founded nearly 10 years ago, GirlTrek is the largest health and wellness-focused public organization for Black women and girls in the United States. The movement, which has over 800,000 members, encourages women of color to use walking as a radical act of self-care. The ever-growing nonprofit is on a mission to inspire 1 million Black women to “walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives” by the end of this year.

To advance the organization’s mission, Jordan joined forces with the global fashion platform GOAT to raffle five pairs of exclusive sneakers. Each pair of sneakers is inspired by Jordan’s favorite films including Coming to America, The Last Dragon, Nightmare Before Christmas, Sandlot, and Casino. The proceeds garnered from the raffle will be donated to GirlTrek. “Coming up at a time where I couldn’t afford all these kicks, I would use my imagination to think about what my sneaker would look like if I had a chance to build it,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with GOAT to showcase my custom kicks to a community that loves sneakers as much as I do. More importantly, I’m excited to help bring awareness to the health movement amongst African American women, a cause that’s close to me and my family.”

Jewel Bush, who serves as GirlTrek’s Chief of External Affairs, says the organization is grateful to have Jordan’s support. “We’re beyond thrilled that Michael B. Jordan recognizes the beauty and power of Black women walking in the direction of our happiest, most healthiest lives. As the largest health movement for Black women in the country it truly is a gift when Black men are passionate about Black women’s health and ready to join us on the frontlines,” she said.

GirlTrek has spearheaded several impactful initiatives, including its Black History Bootcamp; a 21-day walking mediation that encompassed 21 acts of resistance.

