Marsai Martin To Create Series About Influential Black Women

Actress and executive producer Marsai Martin is using her artistry as an avenue to amplify the stories of Black women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Genius Productions founder has a new project in the works that will highlight the journeys of influential women of color.

The unscripted television project—which has a working title dubbed Baddies—is being created in collaboration with ITV America’s Sirens Media. Martin says she wants to use the project to illustrate how the contributions of Black women have been instrumental in shaping American culture. “Black women have always contributed to American culture,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.” The project is being executive produced by Martin, her parents Carol and Joshua Martin, Genius Entertainment’s Prince Baggett and Nicole Dow and Sirens Media’s President Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. The show is currently being pitched to buyers and when picked up will be the first series led by the 16-year-old.

Sebastian-Dayeh says Martin’s creativity and vision has solidified her as an influential voice in our culture. “Our team continues to be blown away by Marsai on multiple levels. We’re proud to partner with her and Genius on this series that will shed light on vital stories in imaginative and unexpected fashion,” she said.

Baddies is not the only project that Martin has in the works. In July it was announced that the black-ish star will be the new host of a talk show on Quibi. The show—dubbed Tiny Talk Show—will be produced by Art & Industry. Martin, who will serve as one of the executive producers, will lead candid discussions with guests from an array of different backgrounds.

