Keeping It Local: 4 Activists You Should Know

The work of activists such as Tamika Mallory and Patrisse Cullors has received national attention, but there are many, many more social justice advocates working daily to create change. From healthcare reform to an overhaul of the criminal justice system, these social justice crusaders are creating waves locally, and nationally.

Here are four dynamic women whose names you should know.

Myisha T. Hill, Mental Health Advocate + Activist

Check out Hill on #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, The Black Woman Vote: What Are the Demands?

Ebony Underwood, Criminal Justice Advocate

Watch Underwood in action! Check out #TheBlackBalllot Facebook LIVE, Criminal Justice Reform, The Task.

Lettie Shumate, Historian + Social Justice Advocate

Interested in what Shumate has to say? Check out her commentary on #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, The Black Woman Vote: What Are the Demands?

Jamila T. Davis, Criminal Justice Advocate

Watch Davis in action! Check out #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, Criminal Justice Reform: The Task

