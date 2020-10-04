CLOSE
The Black Ballot
Keeping It Local: 4 Activists You Should Know

Louisville Reacts After Cop Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

The work of activists such as Tamika Mallory and Patrisse Cullors has received national attention, but there are many, many more social justice advocates working daily to create change. From healthcare reform to an overhaul of the criminal justice system, these social justice crusaders are creating waves locally, and nationally.

Here are four dynamic women whose names you should know.

Myisha T. Hill, Mental Health Advocate + Activist

Check out Hill on #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, The Black Woman Vote: What Are the Demands?

 

Ebony Underwood, Criminal Justice Advocate

Watch Underwood in action! Check out #TheBlackBalllot Facebook LIVE, Criminal Justice Reform, The Task.

 

Lettie Shumate, Historian + Social Justice Advocate

Interested in what Shumate has to say? Check out her commentary on #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, The Black Woman Vote: What Are the Demands?

View this post on Instagram

🚨 I went on a rant 30 minutes ago and that’s the episode. Stop sharing videos of Black people getting shot and/or killed. When Black people in history were fighting for racial justice, involved with anti lynching campaigns, and more, they didn’t have to see the “proof.” And of course they didn’t have access to videos, images, social media, etc. like we do now. They already believed what was happening because, racist America. They were living the racial terror. • Also our system isn’t broken; it is functioning the way it’s supposed to and I need y’all to accept and comprehend that fact. ❗️Link is in my bio! • • #blackpodcasts #blackpodcasters #policebrutality #jacobblake #racialtrauma

A post shared by Lettie Shumate (@sincerely.lettie) on

 

Jamila T. Davis, Criminal Justice Advocate

Watch Davis in action! Check out #TheBlackBallot Facebook LIVE, Criminal Justice Reform: The Task

