Delonte West On Incredible Path To Recovery After Struggles With Mental Health

From the looks of things former NBA player Delonte West is headed towards healing and recovery after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted a photo of West riding horses at a rehab facility.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support,” Cuban tweeted Friday afternoon.

West, 37, checked into a facility last week with the help and urging of Cuban who seemingly made good on his repeated promises to cover the cost of West’s treatment. West’s story made a turn after a photos of him begging for money on the streets of Dallas circulated on social media in September. The incident was just one of many that surfaced showing West emaciated and incoherent on the streets of his hometown Washington, D.C. and Dallas.

Earlier this year a video leaked showing West being beaten in the middle of the street in his Washington, D.C., prompting his supporters to urge the NBA to intervene.

According to TMZ Sports, Cuban made contact with West and checked him into a hotel where he reunited with his mother. He is recovering at a treatment facility in Florida and recently entered the detox period or phase 1. The outlet reports that staff at the center are happy with his progress and he will be moved to another facility once the detox period is over.

West was heralded as a standout player when he joined the NBA in 2004, spanning his career with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, along with the Mavericks. However, West fell on heavily documented hard times over the last few years while he struggled to maintain his addictions and bipolar disorder, for which he was diagnosed in 2008. The former Saint Joseph’s University star spent time in the G League and the Chinese Basketball Association before retiring in 2015.

Cuban, along with West’s former coach Doc Rivers have been some of his loudest advocates in supporting his road to recovery. His former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson and the NBA Player’s Association have also weighed in with promises to support West in his recovery, especially after the social media images emerged in September.

With the ongoing pandemic, racial violence against Black communities and a stream of economic uncertainties, it’s refreshing to know there are still little miracles happening everywhere.

