Trayvon Martin To Be Memorialized With Street Naming

The senseless murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin ignited a movement for racial justice that reverberated across the world and now 8 years after his harrowing death his hometown is ensuring his legacy is kept alive. According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade commissioners have decided to name a street after Martin.

Before the end of the year, the drive to a high school that Travyon Martin attended should include a reminder of his name.

The street—located at Northeast 16th Avenue between Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 209th Street—is outside of Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High; the school that Martin attended before he was tragically killed. The commissioners unanimously decided on a motion to name a portion of the road Trayvon Martin Avenue. “Although born out of tragedy, a new generation of activists was inspired by Trayvon Martin’s death, and his name and image are recognized across the world and associated with the fight for social justice,” read the resolution which was sponsored by Commissioner Barbara Jordan. “This board appreciates the social justice reforms spurred by his death, recognizes all that his legacy could have been, and would like to honor the life and memory of Trayvon Benjamin Martin.” In the memorandum—which encompasses details about Martin’s journey, all of the dreams and aspirations he had before his life was cut short and how his death pushed racism to the forefront of a global conversation—his attorneys stated that his murder “raised America’s consciousness and pierced its conscience.”

Martin, who was a junior in high school when he was killed, planned on attending Florida A&M University or the University of Miami and wanted to pursue a career in the aviation industry.

Martin’s family has turned their pain into purpose. In 2012, his parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin launched the Trayvon Martin Foundation to spread awareness about gun violence and its ravaging effect on our country. Fulton has also tried to evoke change through politics by running for public office in Florida.

