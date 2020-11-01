Rapper Big Boi Donates Meals To Atlanta Poll Workers

Aside from being part of the legendary hip hop group Outkast, rapper Big Boi is known for his philanthropic work throughout the city of Atlanta. The Georgia native’s latest effort was centered on supporting individuals working at the polls. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the music artist, whose real name is Antwan André Patton, recently donated meals to poll workers in Atlanta.

Patton joined forces with World Central Kitchen—a nonprofit dedicated to combating global food insecurity—and Postmates to have 150 meals delivered to people working at polling sites throughout the city. Poll workers were treated to chicken and shrimp tacos. Patton took to Instagram to share information about the effort and encourage people to exercise their right to vote. “We wanted to show some love this weekend to all those working hard at the polls in my hometown of ATL,” he posted. “Shoutout to @Postmates and @wckitchen for helping me make this happen! We were able to donate over 150 meals.! Now get out there and GO VOTE.”

Many efforts are being led to not only make sure poll workers are fed, but to ensure that voters waiting in long lines at the polls are too. CNN reported an initiative dubbed Feed the Polls was launched to provide free, nutritious meals for voters in food-insecure neighborhoods. The group, which has partnered with The Migrant Kitchen, The Infatuation and Zagat is on a mission to serve 50,000 meals on November 3rd. Since launching, the initiative has raised over $10,000 through individual donations. “Hunger is nonpartisan. We just want to feed people,” Chris Stang, Co-founder and CEO of The Infatuation and Zagat, said in a statement. “We are certainly not trying to tell anyone how to vote — we just want them to vote.”

