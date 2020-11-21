Jill Scott Teams Up With iHeartMedia To Launch Podcast

Songstress Jill Scott is known for tapping into the power of truth through her artistry, and now the Philly native will let her voice be heard in a new arena. According to Blavity, Scott has teamed up with iHeartMedia for the creation of a podcast.

Love Village! Starting Nov 18th & every Wednesday to follow, @laiyasworld, @kindredthewife & I will bring you conversations about relationships, culture & everything that comes with being a Black woman in 2020!

More details and a chance to listen early: https://t.co/aRtT82cKCu pic.twitter.com/e2GZkY6rpV — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 11, 2020

The podcast—dubbed Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast—made its debut on November 18. The show—which is co-hosted by singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair—will feature candid conversations that delve into topics like wellness, motherhood, relationships, culture, politics and entertainment; all through the lens of Black women. The podcast will also have an array of guests from different walks of life to provide their perspectives on cultural events.

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” Scott said in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.” Will Pearson, who serves as Chief Operating Officer at the iHeartPodcast Network says the show will be “critical to today’s cultural dialogue.” The Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast is slated to drop a new episode every Wednesday. The launch of Scott’s podcast is an element of the celebration of her debut album Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1’s 20th anniversary.

Podcasts like the one launched by Scott are needed. According to Biz Women, Black women account for 10 percent of monthly podcast consumers and it’s imperative that spaces where they feel seen and heard are continuing to be created.

