People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination To Sabotage Biden Administration

Top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fahrizade killed in terror attack

A view of the scene where Mohsen Fahrizade, Iran’s chief military nuclear scientist, was killed in a terror attack in Absard, Iran, on Nov. 27, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The reported assassination of Iran‘s top scientist overseeing the country’s nuclear program has prompted one conspiracy theory in particular examining who was behind the killing. But regardless of which country launched the attack, there seems to be one unverified consensus on social media: Donald Trump was probably involved in some way, shape or fashion.

Considering that Trump as recently as Thanksgiving day was still pushing his unfounded, angry lies that Joe Biden didn’t win the election legitimately — and how the president is on record as downplaying a pandemic that has killed more than 260,000 Americans, and counting — there was a growing chorus from folks who thought it was perfectly plausible for Trump to orchestrate or at least take part in an international assassination for the sole purpose of sabotaging the incoming presidential administration (a potential double-whammy that would also upset Barack Obama, who as the president worked to establish peaceful relations with Iran).

Here are the facts:

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, described by the New York Times as someone “who American and Israeli intelligence have long charged was behind secret programs to design an atomic warhead,” was shot and killed Friday in Iran. The Times reported that its “sources” said Israel launched the attack.

The assassination came two days after reports, like this one from Axios, claimed the Israeli military was preparing for Trump to strike against Iran.

“The Israeli government instructed the [Israel Defense Forces] to undertake the preparations not because of any intelligence or assessment that Trump will order such a strike, but because senior Israeli officials anticipate ‘a very sensitive period’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration,” Axios reported.

That report came on the same day Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke optimistically of restoring diplomacy with the United States and referred to Trump as a “criminal,” according to Al Jazeera. Rouhaini suggested he was looking forward to reversing the effects of Trump’s presidency.

“Iran and the US can both decide and announce that they will return to conditions on January 20, 2017,” the Iranian president said. “This can be a great solution to a large number of issues and completely change the path and conditions.”

Taken in its totality — including the type of off-color commentary about Trump that we know upsets the president and provokes his childish and vindictive behavior — it was all but a foregone conclusion on social media that not only was Trump involved in the assassination but he also encouraged it to upend Biden’s presidency from Day 1, which will not officially start until Jan. 20, 2021.

That means that Trump, the lame-duck president, has more than a month to do even more damage to the United States’ footing on the world stage in apparent hopes of creating international chaos for Biden’s administration.

People thought Trump was trying to start World War III in January after he authorized the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. In that instance, the suspicion was Trump signed off on the assassination to bolster his chances of getting re-elected. That prompted Iran to ditch its participation in the Obama-orchestrated 2015 nuclear deal.

Since Trump’s re-election is no longer a possibility, he may have resorted to the next best thing (for him) and moved to instigate another foreign conflict regardless of its effect on American citizens and the military.

