Anita Hill To Launch App Targeting Serial Abusers In The Entertainment Industry

Anita Hill continues to add her voice in the fight to normalize conversations around consent and accountability.

The lawyer and academic has partnered with the Hollywood Commission to launch an app next year allowing people to submit anonymous complaints of sexual harassment, abuse, or other misconduct. The app, announced in September, is part of an effort to keep serial abusers and repeat offenders in Hollywood accountable.

Hill is chair of the commission and set her priorities to include research on the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, along with bystander training intervention.

“All of the practices in the world are not going to work unless people trust them. So we’ve got to build a values-based system and, perhaps most importantly of all, we have to ensure accountability,” Hill said during her keynote address at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit which launched on Tuesday and takes place over three days. “We can be better in the entertainment industry. But to do that we have to make changes.”

“When a complaint about the same person comes into the system, [the complainant] will be notified. That way we can offer individuals a chance to come forward with the support and knowing that someone else has experienced the same problem,” she continued.

In September the commission released an in-depth report where some 270 women reported they were sexually assaulted on the job last year and more than 1,000 said they were subjected to sexual coercion. More than 2,250 said they experienced unwanted sexual attention at work.

Hill said she was motivated to do more after the 2018 confirmation of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who faced sexual assault charges. Hill’s history is inextricably linked with the confirmation process after she came forward in 1991 accusing then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.

“We know that in order for change to be real, to be effective, it has to include everyone,” Hill said. “We know that diversity and inclusion cannot be seen as an add-on. It has to be integral to every part of the way we conduct business and the way we lead,” Hill said.

Hill made news recently as she was among the names asked to be considered for the role of Attorney General, in an advocacy campaign by #WinWithBlackWomen.

