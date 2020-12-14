Actress Taraji P. Henson To Make Directorial Debut

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Taraji P. Henson is known for bringing powerful roles to life in films and on the small screen and now she is taking her talents to the director’s chair. According to Shadow and Act, the Washington, D.C., native is gearing up for her directorial debut.

Taraji P. Henson to Make Her Feature Film Directorial Debut with High School Comedy Two-Faced​ https://t.co/W6XN1VsK4r — People (@people) December 11, 2020

Henson’s new project, dubbed “Two-Faced,” is a film that will be created under her production company TPH Entertainment and BRON Studios. The comedic movie chronicles the life of a Black high school student named Joy who tries to bring attention to her principal’s racist past. Aside from directing the film, Henson will star as Joy’s mother. The script is being penned by Cat Wilkins. Tim Story, best known for directing movies that include “Think Like a Man,” “Fantastic Four” and “Ride Along,” will serve as a producer for the film.

Henson said she’s excited to explore this new dimension of entertainment.

“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with BRON Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story–both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color–feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life.”

Henson isn’t the only actress working on building her directorial portfolio. Regina King’s critically acclaimed film “One Night In Miami”—which chronicles a fictional conversation between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke centered on the fight against racial injustice during the civil rights movement—garnered her a historic spot at the Venice Film Festival as she became the first Black woman director to premiere a film at the event. “Maybe we’re lucky and we’re going to have the opportunity to be a piece of art out there that moves the needle in the conversation for real transformative change,” said King.

