Minneapolis Officer Kneels On Back Of Black Man Steps Away From Where George Floyd Was Murdered

A recent video posted to YouTube by On Site Public Media (OSPM) shows a white officer restraining a Black man by placing his knee in his back at the same location George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on Memorial Day weekend.

The footage captures a December 4 incident where 12 squad cars and 20 uniformed officers were to a “non-violent” offense” at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square. At the end of the clip, a prompt askes viewers to help identify the officer and points out that he wore a Blue line badge. The video also shows the officer’s badge number was covered with black tape.

The video begins with an officer apprehending a Black man on the ground, while a group of bystanders watch. A second officer points to a separate Black man standing by and charges towards him as a few people attempt to intercede. The officer than slams the man on the ground, while witnesses yell, “He didn’t do anything!”

According to the video, the man suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result. The officer then places his knee in the man’s back.

In a description of the video OSPM claims officers “antagonized the community, pointing pepper spray at the crowd, cursing at innocent bystanders, and physically assaulting a black man who did nothing but stand and observe.”

Minneapolis police claim they were responding to a carjacking in the area.

“On the evening of December 4th at 7:45 pm, Minneapolis Police responded to an armed carjacking,” A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “The suspects fled into that area of 38th and Chicago.”

“Officers encountered individuals and force was used. That use of force is under review by the Office of Police Conduct Review (OPCR).”

According to the Daily Mail, social media users claim the officer in the video is named Kyle Mader. A second investigation video by OSPM states Mader has a total of seven complaints filed against him, three of which are still open. He’s received no disciplinary action for the four closed complaints.

Floyd’s death sparked a series of protests and rallying calls for police reform and divestment. The video of his last moments still ring out where he begged for his life, screaming, “I can’t breathe.”

Derek Chauvin, the former officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other former officers who were at the scene, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, face aiding and abetting on both counts.

