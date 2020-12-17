Joshua Feast’s Independent Autopsy Shows He Was Shot In The Back, Confirming Witnesses’ Accounts

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of Joshua Feast corroborated their worst fears, showing that the 22-year-old was fatally shot in the back by a La Marque, Texas cop last week.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Feast’s family, shared the details of the report during a news conference, according to KTRK.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, family of #JoshuaFeast, and other victims of police violence to release results of independent autopsy in the death of Joshua Feast TODAY at 6PM CT at New Life Church of Texas. pic.twitter.com/jrkOMVK4NJ — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) December 16, 2020

“It is very consistent with literally what the witness’ accounts were from that night,” said Crump. “When it entered, it caused all kinds of damage and literally the injuries caused Joshua Feast to be dead on arrival at the hospital.”

Joshua Feast and Casey Goodson Jr. were killed in separate police shootings over the past week and a half. Both young Black men were shot in the back and didn't pose threats to the cops who killed them.https://t.co/J2lOlk8FIy pic.twitter.com/HnTkHzPTwo — NewsOne (@newsone) December 14, 2020

Crump uncovered Santos has a prior history of violence, pointing to bodycam footage from 2013 which showed him beating a man and holding his head underwater as he yells, “I can’t breathe.” At the time Santos was employed by the Galveston Police Department.

A cloud of doubt and suspicions are cast over Feast’s Dec. 9 death and the subsequent police investigation. The shooting took place across the street from Feast’s uncle’s home around 11:15 p.m.

Feast’s uncle told KTRK that he witnessed Officer Jose Santos make a U-turn when he spotted Feast. He called his name causing Feast to run, and fired a shot that struck him in the back. Through this account Feast posed no threat to Santos, and it also establishes that the two may have had prior history if Santos was able to identify him on the street.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath said they heard Santos yell commands for Feast to put his hands up, when he was already shot.

La Marque Police say Feast was wanted for other incidents and recovered a gun at the scene, though they refuse to release details and bodycam footage. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation while Santos was placed on administrative leave, falling in line with standard police procedure taken during these types of events.

But like other Black families who have lived through this type of state-sanctioned violence, the question remains if justice will actually be served. Feast’s family and legal representation demand that the footage of the shooting be released for full transparency and are backed by the families of George Floyd and Pamela Turner. Supporters of Feast are advocating for the termination of Santos and the La Marque Police Chief, Kirk Jackson.

Feast’s mother LaKeisha launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his two children and to offset the costs of his funeral and legal fees.

“My son was a loving, caring, and god-fearing man, who leaves behind two amazing children whom he loved dearly, five-year old Alayah, and three-year old Joshua Jr,” she wrote. “This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for Joshua. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of Joshua Feast for the benefit and care of his two children.”

SEE ALSO:

Texas Cop Who Shot Unarmed Joshua Feast In The Back Previously Brutalized Another Young Black Man

Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot In Loud Music Dispute