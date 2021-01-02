Diddy Covers Rent For Over 175 Miami Families

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Mogul Sean Combs tapped into the power of paying it forward this holiday season. According to People, he covered rent costs for low-income families in Miami.

Diddy Provides COVID-19 Relief to More Than 175 Miami Families and Pays Their Rent amid Pandemic​ https://t.co/t1EwQ3DFYg — People (@people) December 30, 2020

Housing insecurity is a longstanding issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. More than 14 million Americans were at risk of eviction and Florida tenants have a high risk due to the lack of tenant protections, CBS Miami reported. Families living in Miami who are struggling to make ends meet have felt the brunt of its effect. Aware of the disparities, Combs was determined to help those facing financial burdens. Through his Sean Combs Foundation, he provided rent money for nearly 200 families. He also distributed cash, gift cards and care packages amongst residents. To further his efforts, Combs joined forces with the Miami-based nonprofit Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to advance their youth empowerment programs.

This isn’t the only COVID-19 relief project Combs has led. In April, he raised $3.4 million through a virtual dance-a-thon to address the scarcity of medical supplies in impoverished communities.

Combs isn’t the only celebrity putting the focus on combating housing insecurity. In December, songstress Beyoncé announced she would provide $5,000 grants for 100 families facing evictions or foreclosures. NBA player Moe Harkless donated rent money to 50 families in Queens, New York through New York City’s Last Resort Emergency Response Fund; a collaborative initiative being led by New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services and a nonprofit organization dubbed New Yorkers For Children to support children and families who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. The fund was established in March, over $1.5 million has been raised to distribute amongst families facing financial hardships. “This means the world to me, to help me identify families from my hometown of Jamaica, Queens who are in need of having their rent covered during the holiday season who have been affected by COVID-19,” said Harkless.

