NBA Player Moe Harkless Covers Rent For NYC Families In Need

The public health crisis has exacerbated financial burdens for many families and NBA player Moe Harkless has stepped up to help those in need. According to The Post, the Miami Heat forward donated rent money to families in New York City.

Miami Heat's Moe Harkless donates rent money to 50 NYC families https://t.co/njMXfhrSav pic.twitter.com/6fELis7IIW — Page Six (@PageSix) December 23, 2020

Cognizant of the financial strain the pandemic has put on individuals, Harkless—a New York native—wanted to support those who are struggling to make ends meet. The 27-year-old made a generous donation to New York City’s Last Resort Emergency Response Fund; a collaborative initiative being led by New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services and a nonprofit organization dubbed New Yorkers For Children to support children and families who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Harkless’ gift will cover one month’s rent for over 50 families in Queens where he was born and raised. “This means the world to me, to help me identify families from my hometown of Jamaica, Queens who are in need of having their rent covered during the holiday season who have been affected by COVID-19,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Since the fund was established in March, over $1.5 million has been raised to distribute amongst families facing financial hardships.

This isn’t the only philanthropic effort Harkless has led during the holiday season. According to the Miami Herald, he recently teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami to host a food and toy drive. He also gifted the organization with $10,000. Harkless has also used his website as a platform to drive social change by providing information about petitions to support an array of causes, resources for culturally competent mental health services, educational tools for youth and ways to support Black-owned businesses.

There are several NBA players paying it forward this holiday season. Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell recently donated $100,000 to families in need.

