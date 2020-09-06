Diddy, Dr. Steve Perry To Open Bronx-Based Charter School

Mogul Sean Combs is on a mission to use education as a vessel to empower youth from underserved communities. According to Billboard, the New York native recently announced the third addition to his Capital Preparatory charter school network is slated to open in the Bronx this month.

Designed to eliminate socio-economic barriers that stand in the way of education, the network of charter schools aims to provide students from historically disenfranchised communities with informative, inspiring and enlightening educational experiences through a social justice lens. The Co-Op City-based school—dubbed Capital Prep Bronx—will have an inaugural class of nearly 200 sixth and seventh-grade students. Due to the public health crisis, Capital Prep Bronx will start the school year with remote classes.

Capital Prep Schools founder Dr. Steve Perry says the Co-Op City community is “rooted in social justice and diversity” which aligns with Capital Prep’s mission and opening the Bronx location is another step forward towards leveling the playing field for underserved students. Combs says he hopes every scholar that attends the school feels inspired to evoke change in their local communities and beyond. “My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high-quality education they deserve,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world.”

Dr. Perry and Combs have teamed up to open two other Capital Prep schools in the past, including the Capital Preparatory Harbor Charter School in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Capital Prep Harlem in Harlem, New York.

Schools like Capital Prep Bronx are needed as barriers surrounding equitable education persist within New York City. According to Chalkbeat New York, NYC-based schools with more economically disadvantaged students are underfunded.

