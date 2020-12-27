Songstress Beyoncé To Provide Grants For Families Facing Eviction

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Amid the pandemic, songstress Beyoncé has led several relief efforts to support individuals in need through her organization the BeyGOOD Foundation. Her latest initiative is centered on helping those who are facing housing insecurity. According to Billboard, the Houston native is providing grants for families facing evictions or foreclosures.

As the housing moratorium looms and individuals significantly impacted by the public health crisis face exacerbated financial burdens, the “Black Parade” singer wanted to step up and support those who are struggling to make ends meet. As part of her BeyGOOD Impact Fund, she has teamed up with the NAACP to provide 100 families with $5,000 grants.

“When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing,” read a statement on the singer’s website. “Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn. This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”

Applications for the grants are slated to open on January 7, 2021, and a second round will begin in February 2021.

Relief efforts like the one being led by Beyoncé are needed. Studies show that 40 million renters in the United States could face eviction by the end of the year.

