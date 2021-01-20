News
Kamala Harris Sworn In As First Black Vice President Of The United States

"Herstory" has been made.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday when she was sworn into office, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to become the Vice President of the United States.

Harris was sworn in by another prominent woman who made history as the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

Donning the colors purple and wearing a string of pearls in tribute to her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Harris took the pledge standing beside her husband Doug Emhoff, who also makes history as the first Second Gentleman.

