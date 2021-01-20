Kamala Harris Sworn In As First Black Vice President Of The United States

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday when she was sworn into office, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to become the Vice President of the United States.

Harris was sworn in by another prominent woman who made history as the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021

Donning the colors purple and wearing a string of pearls in tribute to her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Harris took the pledge standing beside her husband Doug Emhoff, who also makes history as the first Second Gentleman.

