Video Of Cop Police Pepper-Spraying Handcuffed 9-Year-Old Is Latest Police Violence Against Black Girls

The recent video of police in upstate New York using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old girl draws attention to a pattern of disproportionately harsh and violent punishment against Black girls from law enforcement. Officers with the Rochester Police Department are shown on bodycam video resorting to using the chemical spray against the little girl, later claiming their actions were “required.”

The little girl can be heard on the video repeatedly screaming that she was being hurt and desperately pleading for her father: “I want my dad”

The unfortunate police encounter took place Friday after the officers responded to a call of a family dispute at the girl’s home. Police said the little girl was suicidal and her mother told an officer that she feared her daughter would harm herself, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

After the police apprehended the little girl, the bodycam video shows her mother approaching and the two getting into an argument. That’s when the girl was handcuffed.

The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported:

“Officers then tried to put the girl in the back of a patrol car, at which point she pulled away and kicked at them. In a statement Saturday, they said this action ‘required’ an officer to take the girl down to the ground. Then, they said, ‘for the minor’s safety and at the request of the custodial parent on scene,’ the child was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car as they waited for an American Medical Response ambulance to arrive.”

But when the girl reportedly refused to put her feet in the vehicle, that’s when “A Rochester police officer was then “required” to spray an ‘irritant’ in the handcuffed girl’s face.”

Two separate bodycam videos were released Sunday. They follow below.

This is the latest instance of apparent egregious police tactics against an unarmed Black person.

In March, Rochester police killed Daniel Prude, who was nearly nude at the time. Prude, who was asphyxiated to death, was suffering from mental illness episode. But police responded by placing a hood over his head and pushing his face into the ground for two minutes.

Friday’s ugly episode in Rochester draws attention to the trend of police violence against Black girls, in particular.

It was only on Tuesday when a school resource officer in Florida was seen on video body-slamming a girl student to the ground and leaving her unconscious.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO The @OsceolaSheriff is investigating what happened in this video. You see an SRO slam a student to the ground, appearing to knock her unconscious. This happened today at Liberty HS in Kissimmee. The deputy was reportedly trying to break up a fight. pic.twitter.com/pEcyVtQ3p9 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 27, 2021

In that case, the girl — Taylor Bracey, a 16-year-old student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee — was also handcuffed.

In both cases, neither Bracey nor the 9-year-old girl in Rochester were armed or posed any real physical threat to the officers involved. And yet, in each instance, police readily resorted to harsh forms of punishment.

Violence and harsh punishments against Black girls, in particular, is a form of racism, Monique Morris, president of National Black Women’s Justice Institute told USA Today in 2019. That treatment has real-life consequences, Morris warned.

“They’re not allowed just to be and learn and heal and be girls,” Morris said. “We see this criminalization of black girl joy that leads to them feeling as if they are culpable even if they are not.”

